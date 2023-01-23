Alexander Volkanovski isn't too worried about his opponents referring to his height when attempting to get under his skin.

Volkanovski uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he documented his face-to-face with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ahead of their upcoming super fight at UFC 284 next month in Perth, Australia. He mentioned that even though his opponents bring up his height, it all changes when they're in the octagon with him.

'Volk' stated:

"Everyone thinks I'm short. Then I punch them in the face and then next minute their face changes real quick when I'm in front. Whatever, yeah I'm short, I know I am. I'm the champ. I'm doing good and I'm gonna keep this winning streak going, and I'm gonna show him what short people could do."

The reigning UFC featherweight champion also opened up about the challenge that's in front of him. He will be moving up to 155 lbs to attempt to become a two-division UFC champion at UFC 284.

Speaking about his upcoming fight with Makhachev, 'The Great' said:

"It's definitely a challenge. I know it's a challenge. I'm not gonna sit out here and say it's not a challenge, but is it a challenge I could overcome and get through? A hundred percent. I guarantee you I can." {0:35 - 0:43}

Volkanovski will have the home crowd advantage, so it will be interesting to see how Makhachev performs under hostile circumstances and whether the atmosphere in the arena will have an effect on the outcome.

Check out the full video:

Alexander Volkanovski doesn't mind being the underdog against Islam Makhachev

Despite being confident that he'll be successful when he challenges UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski doesn't mind being the underdog heading into the fight.

The reigning featherweight champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel documenting his training camp for UFC 284. In the video, Volkanovski also spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship clash.

He said:

"Again, I want to be the underdog as well, you know what I mean. So, I'm looking forward to people thinking that, 'Oh, he's not gonna be able to handle the power. He's gonna get taken down. He's not gonna be able to get back up.' Can't wait to as the fight goes, just proving people wrong as each second goes by." {0:45 - 0:58}

Poll : 0 votes