Alexander Volkanovski looks back on apologizing to the referee on his UFC debut with a two-word reaction

Alexander Volkanovski made his UFC debut back in November 2016, taking on Yusuke Kasuya in his first octagon appearance. He emerged victorious with by way of a second-round TKO.

In round one, however, Volkanovski gave fans a memorable moment, and summarized everything he stands for as a fighter and a person. At one point in the opening round, he had his opponent down and trapped against the fence, and was reigning down ground-and-pound strikes.

While doing so, he accidentally grabbed the octagon fence, something that is prohibited by the rules. When he did so, he was warned by the referee. That was when Alexander Volkanovski, in the middle of his offense, took the time to apologize to the referee.

A clip of the moment has since made the rounds on social media, and Volkanovski himself reacted to the incident on X (formerly Twitter). He re-shared the video and wrote:

"Sorry mate"

His response was a quote of the exact same words the former UFC featherweight champion said to the referee in the moment.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's tweet here:

Volkanovski has come to be known for his respectful demeanor, but this clip highlights the fact that he has always been that way - ever since he made his debut in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

Alexander Volkanovski breaks down UFC 300 BMF title bout between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje

On his official YouTube channel, 'The Great' broke down all of the fights on the historic UFC 300 card.

Volkanovski has a lot of experience when it comes to Max Holloway in particular, as he has faced him three times and has emerged victorious on all three outings.

Speaking on the bout, Alexander Volkanovski said that Holloway stands a good chance and that he shouldn't be written off despite the fact that he is moving up a weight class to face one of the scariest lightweights around.

He branded the fight a "pick 'em" fight, but ultimately, said that he was leaning toward Gaethje.

He said:

"The way people are talking, acting like Max don't stand a chance - you're wrong. He has a massive chance in this. I can't wait for this because it's going to be exciting, I think you could say this is a pick 'em fight. But, I will lean towards Justin Gaethje, I don't think his chin gets cracked. So, you go decision, you think you would lean towards Max Holloway because it goes to the later rounds and you know how good he is there? But, I have to lean towards Justin Gaethje."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's breakdown here (22:21):

