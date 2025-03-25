Alexander Volkanovski opens up on lifestyle choices ahead of Diego Lopes clash at UFC 314: "Finally going above and beyond with nutrition"

Alexander Volkanovski recently opened up about improving his lifestyle changes ahead of his featherweight title clash against Diego Lopes. He noted wanting every aspect of his training camp to be precise as he attempts to regain the featherweight championship.

Volkanovski and Lopes will be competing for the vacant featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 314 after Ilia Topuria relinquished the title and moved up to 155 pounds. With that in mind, 'Volk' wants to ensure he is at his best following his year-long layoff after suffering back-to-back knockout losses.

During his latest appearance on former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel, Volkanovski admitted to occasionally adding cheat meals and alcohol to his diet in past fights. However, he mentioned that he has completely committed himself to his nutrition to ensure he has the best performance possible:

"I knew that I'd be resilient enough and I would have the mental strength. I don't care if I got to cut 20-pounds in the week or whatever, I'll get it done, which is not good... I could have probably got the weight a little bit lighter which now I'm doing. I'm actually doing that this time. I feel like I'm finally... I've always went above and beyond everywhere else. I'm finally going above and beyond with nutrition."

Check out the full interview featuring Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski addresses whether he would move to bantamweight

Alexander Volkanovski also addressed whether he would consider moving down to bantamweight in the future.

During the aforementioned interview, Volkanovski told Demetrious Johnson that he is a large featherweight and disclosed that his weight-cutting percentages are among the highest in the promotion:

"I don't know [about moving to 135-pounds], I'm pretty heavy set. That's the thing, I look small for the division, but I'm heavy. I actually do quite a big weight cut. Like, I've got Jordi, the fight dietician... He does a lot of the UFC fighters, he's got a lot of the numbers and I'm up there. I'm up there. When it comes to percentage, I'm one of the top, which is weird. I think that's because I love my food."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski weighing in for his most recent featherweight bout below:

