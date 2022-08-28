"He needs fans" - Fans react to Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios wearing an Alexander Volkanovski t-shirt during the US Open practice sessions

Alexander Volkanovski has reached a new level of stardom following recent performances in the UFC. 'The Great' put on an absolute clinic in his last fight against Max Holloway, and his fight with Brian Ortega which preceded the Holloway bout was an incredible display of heart and tenacity.

The exciting nature of Volkanovski's last few contests has gained him a number of new fans. The mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios was seen sporting a t-shirt with the featherweight champion plastered on the front during a practice session at the US Open.

Volkanovski replied to a Twitter post carrying the image (from CODE Sports' Brendan Bradford) with:

"What a legend!! [Nick Kyrgios]"

See the post below:

Fans were eager to share their thoughts on Kyrgios' attire, with a multitude of reactions.

kibogo @brownhyena1 @alexvolkanovski @NickKyrgios Badass… you deserve all this Volk, perfect ambasador for the sport! @alexvolkanovski @NickKyrgios Badass… you deserve all this Volk, perfect ambasador for the sport!

One fan, @DickTightfit, felt that it was a ploy by Kyrgios to gain more fans.

@RanboGG seems to think Kyrgios would have a chance of beating Henry Cejudo in an MMA bout.

With Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 280, @BinHead420 is eager to see Alexander Volkanovski attempt to claim double-champ status in his native country.

Bwino @BinHead420 @alexvolkanovski @NickKyrgios We need the volk champ champ fight in sydney @alexvolkanovski @NickKyrgios We need the volk champ champ fight in sydney👀🇦🇺

Alexander Volkanovski shares his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuations

Alexander Volkanovski was recently interviewed by The AllStar, where he was asked for his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's notorious weight fluctuations. Volkanovski admitted that early on in his career, he used to follow a similar regime and therefore can speak from experience.

'The Great' said the following:

"I used to go from 145 to 190[lbs], in one week. And it's not healthy, it's terrible. It's terrible for you, you know what I mean. Mate, it blows me out how his head just balloons like that, it's quite funny. But yeah honestly, I remember hearing him talk about people fat-shaming him and all that, and some people would be. But I think there's a lot of people that probably care for his health as well, 'cause it ain't healthy."

Watch the video below from 18:52:

Alexander Volkanovski has echoed the thoughts of many pundits and influential figures within MMA that Pimblett's weight gain outside of fight camps will impact him negatively in the long run.

Even Dana White has admitted that the UFC has had to plan Pimblett's fights carefully, as they know he is not in a position to be used as a late-notice replacement.

