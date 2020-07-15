UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski successfully retained his title over the weekend at UFC 251 when he defeated Max Holloway in their rematch, via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of the win though, one man who expressed his disappointment towards Volkanovski's split decision win was UFC Featherweight sensation, Chan Sung Jung. 'The Korean Zombie' took to social media and promised to knockout Volkanovski if they cross paths in the Octagon.

In response to Chan Sung Jung's comments, the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion took a shot at The Korean Zombie's social media team and also indirectly mentioned Jay Park getting slapped by Brian Ortega a few months back.

“Yeah, I’ve seen that. Maybe he’s got one of his boys writing some stuff for him again. Straight after my last fight, his manager got lippy and started carrying on. One of them got slapped for it and they went quiet. Brian Ortega gave them a good slapping and they stopped talking for a while.”- said Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski lastly added that maybe The Korean Zombie would need another slap to keep quiet, as he referred to the fact that he's all willing to throw it down Chan Sung Jung at some point down the road.

“Maybe they need another good slapping to keep quiet."

You can check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC?

Fresh off his title defense against Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski will now shift his focus towards his next title defense. The UFC Featherweight Division being stacked at the moment, with the likes of Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Yair Rodriguez among the top names.

However, Volkanovski will also keep tabs on this week's UFC Fight Island II main event between Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar. The two Featherweights are expected to put on a show tomorrow in their Featherweight headliner.