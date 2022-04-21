"You got to earn that s**t" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals his intentions about fighting Henry Cejudo

A fight between current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ-champ Henry Cejudo has been dominating the news cycle since the conclusion of UFC 273.

After Volkanovski brilliantly defended his title against 'The Korean Zombie', 'Triple C' announced his intentions on a UFC return and named the Australian champion number one on his hit list.

Volkanovski recently appeared on Brenden Schaub's Food Truck Diaries and gave his full thoughts on the rumored mega fight, saying:

"He deserves it a lot cause he has done great things but I mean let's be real, in the featherweight division, it's a different story."

Cejudo last competed at bantamweight when he defeated Dominick Cruz in May 2020. After entering the USADA drug testing pool just last week, it will be six months before Cejudo will be eligible to book a fight, meaning the earliest he can fight will be in October.

Volkanovski added that he won't take the Olympic gold medalist seriously until the bout is an actual possibility.

Watch Alexander Volkaovski's full interview on Food Truck Diares here:

It seems the featherweight champion is more keen on moving up a weight class over anything else. With three title defenses in his back pocket, who's to deny the number two pound-for-pound fighter in the world from making history?

Alexander Volkanovski gives his take on the Max Holloway trilogy fight

A lot has been speculated about what's next for UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski over the past couple of weeks, with fans seeming to think the trilogy bout with Max Holloway has to be next.

Volkanovski didn't shy away from the idea by any means, telling Brenden Schaub on Food Truck Diaries why the trilogy could possibly be next:

"In our division that trilogy with Max is what everyone's talking about, most people probably want, obviously in Australia would be great, so that's why I would make that decision."

The first two contests have been extremely close in all aspects, with most people feeling Holloway edged the rematch in a very controversial split-decision victory and Alexander Volkanovski's first title defense.

So far, the champ has amassed a 11-0 record inside the octagon, defeating the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega plus the two wins over Holloway. It seems a move up in weight class is what interests the Australian-born champion at this stage in his career.

Edited by Phil Dillon