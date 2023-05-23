UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his next title defense against interim title holder Yair Rodriguez on July 8th.

The highly anticipated fight comes after Volkanovski's close decision loss to Islam Makhachev earlier this year in his lightweight title bid.

Rodriguez claimed the interim title at UFC 284, setting the stage for this exciting showdown between the two featherweight fighters. As Volkanovski prepares for the upcoming bout, he acknowledges the danger posed by Rodriguez and how it has forced him to approach his training differently.

Expressing his thoughts on his opponent, Volkanovski said:

"This is definitely a still exciting for me because, the man [Yair Rodriguez] like yeah yeah, like he's a good [higher] man, he's a dangerous fighter. It's exciting... so it's you know, it's making me have to, you know, think a little bit differently."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's training clip below:

Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his featherweight throne for the fifth time, aiming to solidify his reign in the division. On the other hand, Rodriguez seeks to make history by becoming the third undisputed Mexican champion in UFC history.

With both fighters bringing their unique skills and styles into the octagon, fans can anticipate an exhilarating clash between two top-tier featherweights.

Headline: Alexander Volkanovski reveals timeline for rematch with Islam Makachev

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed the timeline for his highly anticipated rematch with Islam Makhachev. The two fighters clashed at UFC 284 in February, delivering an unforgettable battle that showcased their exceptional fighting skills. While Makhachev emerged victorious via unanimous decision, Volkanovski's impressive performance left fans craving a rematch.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski disclosed that the UFC immediately offered him a rematch. However, the condition was that he would have to wait until the card in Abu Dhabi in October, which aligns with Makhachev's expected return to the octagon.

Refusing to halt the progress of the featherweight division, Volkanovski made the decision to defend his 145-pound title first.

“I was asked after the fight [with Makhachev], do I want to wait around for the rematch, do I want to fight at featherweight, what do I wanna do? I don’t want to wait around...I ain’t waiting. I’d rather fight featherweight then do the rematch sometime at the end of the year...When I do get that lightweight belt, you know I’ll be keeping both divisions busy."

Check out the video below:

Poll : 0 votes