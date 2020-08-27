Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to the entire UFC Featherweight Division

Alexander Volkanovski is currently on the back of his successful title defense over former champion Max Holloway from UFC 251. While many fans are wondering who is next in line for the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion, Volkanovski himself has sent out a clear message.

In a recently posted video on Twitter, Alexander Volkanovski asked the rest of the UFC Featherweight Division to start fighting if they hope to get a shot at the 145-lb championship in the coming years.

The Featherweight champ's message was clear, as he wants the rest of the division to fight it out among themselves in order to decide who gets the next shot at the title.

“What’s happening guys, it is Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champ. A message to the featherweight division, to the contenders. Get your s**t together, start fighting, earn that No. 1 spot. It ain’t gonna be given to you. Go and take it, and I’ll see you soon."- said Alexander Volkanovski said in a UFC twitter video.

Who could be next in line for Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander Volkanovski is currently on the back of a win over former division champ Max Holloway, whom the reigning champion has beaten twice now.

As things stand, Volkanovski's next opponent could very possibly be the winner of Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov. The two highly-talented featherweight fighters recently were on schedule to fight one another, but the fight eventually was scrapped after Rodriguez had to pull out.

As for other contenders in the division, the likes of Calvin Kattar, veteran Josh Emmett, and even former champion Max Holloway, who despite two losses to Alexander Volkanovski, remain as potential future title challengers.

It also remains to be seen if Alexander Volkanovski will be defending the UFC Featherweight Championship by the end of 2020, or if the UFC decides to book him for a title fight in 2021.