Alexander Volkanovski shares honest reaction to pictures of Charles Oliveira cutting weight before UFC 317 presser: "You should be rehydrating"

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on the viral pictures of Charles Oliveira's weight cut ahead of the pre-fight press conference for UFC 317. According to Volkanovski, Oliveira and his team are starting the weight-cut procedure too early.

Oliveira is scheduled to face Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317 this Saturday. This will be the second opportunity for the Brazilian to claim the 155-pound title. Oliveira's head coach, Diego Lima, along with several teammates, posted clips and images of him beginning his weight cut, which garnered widespread attention.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Volkanovski was asked to share his thoughts on Oliveira's weight cut. In response, 'The Great' said:

"You shouldn't be doing that yet... A lot of people like to sweat. They'll go get a sweat out, and then after a workout, a good sweat, they go keep sweating even though you're going to hydrate back up, but you just like to get a good sweat, and it still does help. You will start depleting a bit of that water each time you do it, but you're going to hydrate back up anyway."

He added:

"So, if he's [cutting weight] now, then... that's a long time to be sort of dehydrated. You should be rehydrating."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Charles Oliveira's weight cut below (2:07):

When Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title due to weight-cut issue

Charles Oliveira once became the lightweight champion by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. Following a successful title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, 'do Bronx' was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

However, Oliveira, who has a history of struggling to make weight for his fights, faced challenges once again. For his bout against Gaethje, the Brazilian missed the championship weight limit by half a pound. As a result of this weight misstep, Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title.

Although Oliveira and Gaethje fought as scheduled, only 'The Highlight' had the opportunity to claim the lightweight title. In the end, the Brazilian delivered a statement victory, finishing Gaethje with a submission just three minutes into the fight, reestablishing his contention for the title.

Check out the post below:

