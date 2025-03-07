Alexander Volkanovski has weighed in on the upcoming UFC 313 clash between Bobby 'King' Green and Mauricio Ruffy, offering a surprising prediction. According to the former featherweight champion, Green's awkward and unpredictable style could be a huge problem for Ruffy, even with the brisk momentum propelling Ruffy into the fight.

Ad

Since Green is unorthodox, Volkanovski believes this makes him a very dangerous underdog, someone who could potentially disturb expectations inside the octagon. Another angle from Volkanovski about Green coming in a heavy betting underdog speaks of an upset possibility. He said that such unusual fighters are the ones who would give trouble to their assailants while not being easy to read, most such unusual types of things would create upset possibilities.

Ad

Trending

Ruffy might win this fight, but exciting competition may arise because of how Green throws off rhythm and leaves opponents guessing. That makes it interesting and adds another flavor to this lightweight clash.

Volkanovski said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Ruffy is a massive underdog, so he's a ruffy in this. I don't know if you guys say that in America—we call a big underdog a ruffy. We use that term a lot in horse racing."

Ad

Volkanovski added:

"Ruffy is a heavy favorite against King Green. I'm going to start by saying I might be going with the underdog here. I like to go with the value, and I just think someone like Green, who is very unorthodox and has a hard style to understand, is always a good underdog pick. Fighters like that can always throw a spanner in the works because of how awkward and unpredictable they are.King Green doesn't have momentum right now, while Ruffy does. But I think Green’s awkward style could make things difficult for Ruffy."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below: (0:14)

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski backs Alex Pereira’s improved grappling ahead of Magomed Ankalaev clash

Alexander Volkanovski has an opinion as far as Alex Pereira is concerned, saying that his confidence and defense in grappling are much better now. He happens to view Pereira's understanding of takedown defense as the critical component in the fight with Magomed Ankalaev.

Even if Ankalaev managed to take Pereira to the ground, Volkanovski has all the claims that 'Poatan' will ufcfb&utm_source=fbautofeed&utm_medium=skufcfb" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">defend and get right back up to his feet. He said:

Ad

"I think Pereira's confidence and understanding have always been strong, but now his grasp of grappling and takedown defense has improved even further. He knows how to handle those situations better than before."

Volkanovski added:

"Even if Magomed manages to take him to the ground, I don’t think he’ll be able to finish him. The fight will likely return to the feet, where Pereira can regain control. I believe he’ll be able to handle whatever comes his way."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below: (07:30)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.