Alexander Volkanovski shares three-word reaction to Australian boxing superstar's heartfelt message following UFC 314 title win

Alexander Volkanovski is standing tall in the wake of UFC 314 as he is once again the featherweight champion and another Australian standout in the combat sports world has given him his flowers. Volk overcame back-to-back knockout losses to best a young and hungry Diego Lopes via unanimous decision in their matchup for the vacant belt in Miami.

Tim Tszyu is a former WBO light middleweight champion and the son of former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu. The Tszyu name represents Australian combat sports royalty and Tim took the time to acknowledge Volk becoming a two-time MMA champion at 145 pounds.

In a classy post on Instagram featuring a picture of the two top-level combat sports athletes together, Tim Tszyu wrote:

"Glad to see @alexvolkanovski back on top. When I lost my last fight he gave me nothing but support. He's a true ambassador for never giving up and getting back up after being knocked down."

Taking to the comment section of the IG post to respond to the kind words offered up by Tszyu, Alexander Volkanovski responded:

"Appreciate it brother [prayer hands emoji]."

[Image Courtesy: @timtszyu comment section on Instagram]

Check out the respectful social media exchange with Tim Tszyu and Alexander Volkanovski below

Alexander Volkanovski receives praise from former opponent

Alexander Volkanovski has been understandably receiving a lot of praise lately as he not only became champ once again but it was a historic feat considering that no one 35 or older has captured gold from flyweight to lightweight.

One of the many compliments toward Volk came from a former opponent of his who previously clashed with him for the UFC's featherweight belt. The 36-year-old received praise from Max Holloway who spoke highly of his former opponent's abilities on his YouTube channel.

While discussing the man he previously lost to three times in prior featherweight title bouts, Holloway quipped [via MMA Junkie]:

"That was a real good fight. I just thought that's what Alex would do: be smart, land his points, and not get suckered in. I think Alex won four rounds - one, two, three, and then the fifth. They told him he wasn't going to get it back... Good to see Volk going out there and creating some history, making some records, always happy to see."

