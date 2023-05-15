Alexander Volkanovski spills on timeline offered by UFC for Islam Makhachev rematch, says ‘I’ll be keeping both divisions busy’

Alexander Volkanovski still believes he is destined to become a two-division champion after stating he's planning on keeping both the featherweight and lightweight divison 'busy'.

'The Great' went head-to-head to with Islam Makhachev back in February at UFC 284. The pair put on an instant classic which saw both fighters show off their elite fighting talent.

Ultimately Makhhachev had his hand raised via unanimous decision, but Volkanovski's impressive showing left fans wanting to see them run it back.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the featherweight champ revealed he was immediately offered a rematch by the UFC. The caveat was that he would have to wait until the card in Abu Dhabi in October, which is when Makhachev is expected to return.

Volkanovski stated that he refused to hold up the featherweight division, which is why he is first planning on defending the 145-pound strap against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 before setting his sites at the Russian once again:

“I was asked after the fight [with Makhachev], do I want to wait around for the rematch, do I want to fight at featherweight, what do I wanna do? I don’t want to wait around...I ain’t waiting. I’d rather fight featherweight then do the rematch sometime at the end of the year...When I do get that lightweight belt, you know I’ll be keeping both divisions busy."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments here:

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Aljamain Sterling's victory over Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling was narrowly given the nod by the judges scorecards as he defended the bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo via split decision at UFC 288.

Sterling and Cejudo faced-off in a main event a showing that highlighted why both men are considered two of the greatest bantamweight in UFC history.

In their back and forth contest, in which both men trade takedowns and stand-up exchanges, 'Funk Master' had his had raised and became the first fighter to defend the 135-pound title three successive times.

The result was seen as partly contentious, with many fighters and fans arguing the that either Sterling or Cejudo were the deserved winner. Offering his two cents about the result was Alexander Volkanovski, who discussed the fight on his YouTube channel.

According to 'The Great', Sterling's victory was certainly no 'robbery'. He said:

"Yeah, we weren't surprised that Sterling got that decision. I know that there's no robbery all that."

In regards to potentially facing either 'Aljo' or 'Triple C', Volkanovski added:

"Any fight excites me. If people want it. But, you know...it's again like you want people to have big wins. You want people to want the fight. And it's hard to say if people want the fight, especially after some fights."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 288 reactions here (5:50):

