UFC 288 recently concluded and featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski took to his official YouTube to comment on the main event title, which saw Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling go down, with the 135 lb strap on the line.

Volkanovski has recently been posting a lot of UFC content to his YouTube channel, and he often reacts to UFC main events and title fights in particular. Speaking on the Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling bout, he reacted by saying:

"Yeah, we weren't surprised that Sterling got that decision. I know that there's no robbery all that," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Then, Volkanovski was also seen reacting to the pre-fight callout from Cejudo. 'Triple C' had previously stated that he planned on beating Sterling and Suga 'Sean O'Malley' and then moving up to 145 lbs to challenge Volkanovski.

One of the members of Volkanovski's team asked him if the Cejudo fight interested him, to which he replied:

"Any fight excites me. If people want it. But, you know...it's again like you want people to have big wins. You want people to want the fight. And it's hard to say if people want the fight, especially after some fights."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski video from 5:50 onwards:

Volkanovski seemed like he was excited about the fight prior to Cejudo's loss. Now, given the results of UFC 288, however, it may not excite the featherweight champion as much.

Volkanovski to face Yair Rodriguez next, Henry Cejudo fight unlikely to happen

Alexander Volkanovski went up in weight to challege lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but failed to secure a win. However, he has stated that he will return to 145 lbs and take on the next featherweight contender.

Yair Rodriguez beat Josh Emmet to capture the interim featherweight champion and so, the two will unify their belts to determine the undisputed featherweight champion.

The bout, however, is yet to be scheduled. Many rumours and even reports from credible journalists like Ariel Helwani suggested that the fight would go down at UFC 290 on July 8th. This, however, has not been confirmed, and no announcement has been made on when the bout is set to take place.

