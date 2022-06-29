Alexander Volkanovski says trilogy fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276 will NOT be a "decider"

The UFC is known to have some of the most epic trilogies in the history of combat sports. Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway are all set to fight for their third time at UFC 276.

However, current UFC featherweight champion 'The Great' thinks that fight fans should not consider his third match against Holloway as some sort of a 'decider'. Moreover, the current champion thinks 'Blessed' has proven time-and-time again that he is worthy of fighting him.

Volkanovski recently confessed that he thinks that his UFC 276 is one of the most important fights of his career. He also debunked all the talk of this third match being a decider by saying that deciders are matches that happen only once:

"Some people sit there and say it's a decider. No, that's not how deciders work. Deciders are need to be one-on-one. He's [Max Holloway] just lucky to be in a position where he gets a third chance. And he's proved that he's the number 1 contender, and that's why he's getting it. So I still think that it's just a big fight though for my legacy,"

Listen to what Volkanovski had to say about his fight against Holloway at UFC 276:

'The Great' has openly admitted that Holloway is one of the best fighters that he's ever faced inside the octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski has momentum on his side before his fight against Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski (24-1-0) has been relentless in the UFC. Since his arrival, the featherweight champion has taken the division by storm and destroyed everyone in his path. However, Max Holloway (23-6-0) has also had his fair share of defeats.

Holloway won both his matches in 2020, where he defeated Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguex. However, when it comes to Volkanovski, 'Blessed' lost both previous times.

The first time these two fighters met inside the cage was in 2019, when 'The Great' emerged victorious after a unanimous decision. In 2020, the second match between them was more brutal. However, Holloway once again suffered defeat when referee Herb Dean announced Alexander Volkanovski as the winner by split decision.

