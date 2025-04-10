Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

With UFC 314 just days away, an Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes stats comparison is in order. The two men head into the weekend as the main event, both determined to capture the now-vacant UFC featherweight title, which Ilia Topuria relinquished in pursuit of lightweight glory.
That leaves Volkanovski, who the Spaniard had knocked out, and Lopes, a fresh-faced action fighter, to fight over the empty 145-pound throne. The two men could not be more different. In terms of fighting style and build, they're nothing alike, and the difference is even more pronounced when examining their records.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Age, height, weight, and reach comparison
Born on September 29, 1988, in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, Alexander Volkanovski is 36 years old. Conversely, his opponent, Diego Lopes, is several years his junior at 30 years old, having been born on Dec. 30, 1994, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil.
As far as their builds are concerned, Volkanovski is, as is often the case, the smaller man, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall. He also weighed in at 144.5 pounds in his UFC 298 loss to Ilia Topuria. His reach, meanwhile, is 71.5 inches long, which is uncommon for a man of his stature.
Lopes, though, is larger in every way. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed in at 146 pounds for his UFC 306 triumph over Brian Ortega. His reach, however, is just a shade longer than Volkanovski's at 72.5 inches.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: UFC record and KO ratio comparison
As a former UFC featherweight champion with five successful title defenses, Alexander Volkanovski is a far more accomplished fighter than Diego Lopes. He is 26-4 overall as an MMA fighter but is 13-3 in the UFC. He isn't exactly a prolific finisher, with 13 TKOs/knockouts, which is a 50% knockout ratio.
Lopes, by comparison, is 26-6 as a professional fighter and 5-1 in the UFC. Despite his reputation for being heavy-handed, he has just 10 TKOs/knockouts, giving him a lower knockout ratio compared to Volkanovski at 38.5%. In terms of submissions, Volkanovski has just three for a percentage of 11.5%.
However, Lopes is far more dangerous on the mat, with 12 submissions at 46%.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: The Prediction
While Alexander Volkanovski is as skilled as they come, he has suffered back-to-back knockout losses, and Diego Lopes is powerful. Moreover, the Australian is 36 years old, so look for Lopes to win via TKO.