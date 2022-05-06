Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway trilogy booked for International Fight Week

According to reports, Alexander Volkanovski is set to enter the octagon with Max Holloway for the third time on July 2. When he does, the featherweight champion will hope to make the fourth successful defense of his title.

The Australian has become a real force in the 145-pound division since his arrival in the UFC almost six years ago. His 11-fight win streak has catapulted him up the pound-for-pound rankings, ascending him to the No. 2 spot, behind only Kamaru Usman.

First reported by MMA Junkie, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have agreed to a trilogy matchup. The highly-anticipated clash will take place at UFC 276 in Las Vegas for International Fight Week.

The pair of featherweights have met on two separate occasions, with Volkanovski coming out victorious and collecting close-fought decision wins following both encounters.

Impressive wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo earned the 33-year-old his first shot at UFC gold. In the co-main event of UFC 245, he conquered the seemingly unbeatable Holloway, stealing away the throne in the process.

The two then had an instant rematch. This time, in an outcome that many believe to be controversial, Alexander 'The Great' earned a split decision win despite being facing adversity throughout the meeting.

The pair of results saw Holloway lose twice in a row for just the second time in his 29-fight mixed martial arts career, with the first back-to-back losing streak coming to Dennis Bermudez and Conor McGregor in 2013.

Why is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 next?

Since their second fight two years ago, both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have gone from strength to strength inside the octagon. That's left the UFC with no choice but to book a third matchup.

The Hawaii-native put on the greatest performance of his MMA career after his setbacks to the Aussie. Meeting Calvin Kattar in the headliner of the UFC's inaugural ABC event, 'Blessed' put on a one-sided beatdown of the Bostonian for five straight rounds. A win over Yair Rodriguez then put him back in the title picture.

Alexander Volkanovski, similar to Holloway, has put on two career-defining displays inside the octagon since 2020. Besting Brian Ortega over the entirety of their bout, despite almost succumbing to two tight submissions, earned the Aussie the respect he deserves.

A standout victory and knockout of 'The Korean Zombie' just last month cemented the 25-fight veteran as one of the best athletes to ever grace the sport of mixed martial arts.

