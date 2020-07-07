Alexander Volkanovski wants to make a statement by defeating Max Holloway

Despite securing a victory over Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski seems to be finding it difficult to grow out of the shadow of the previous UFC champion. Max Holloway, who was a dominant champion, created quite a legacy for himself at featherweight, thanks to his massive wins over Jose Aldo and others at the division. Now, Alexander Volkanovski hopes to outgrow the tag of being the person to defeat Holloway and create his own independent identity.

At least that is what it felt like judging by the interview of Alexander Volkanovski with MMA Junkie. Alexander Volkanovski started with a very regular tone in the interview, accepting that he always knew he was the best in the world. Alexander Volkanovksi spoke about what it was like holding the belt and other things first, maintaining life hadn't changed much.

“You always know you’re one of the best fighters in the world, you always tell yourself that, but to go out there and prove it is another thing. So that’s obviously an unreal feeling,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “You’ve got a belt that you can now say you are the best featherweight in the world. Obviously it does change a little bit. But what was really good for me to know is that the belt didn’t change me at all, one bit. I’m exactly who I was before I got that belt. I’m exactly who I was 10 years ago."

Alexander Volkanovski also spoke about his opponent Max Holloway. Alexander Volkanovski accepted that Holloway was a tough fighter and even said that he respected him a lot. However, at the same time, Alexander Volkavoski accepted that he wanted to take on the challenge and make a statement.

“I’m going for the finish, and I think it is going to be a finish,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “I have a lot of respect for him as a fighter, who he is. He’s a durable fighter, as well, got a great chin, so me putting him away is really sending a statement, and that really, really cements me into where I want to be, so that’s what I plan on doing.”