Alexander Volkov addresses his UFC Vegas 3 loss to Curtis Blaydes

Alexander Volkov was dominated by Curtis Blaydes in their UFC Vegas 3 main event.

The Russian finally addressed his loss to 'Razor' with an Instagram post.

At UFC Vegas 3, Alexader Volkov suffered a loss at the hands of Curtis Blaydes after the latter dominated his opponent on the ground for almost 25 minutes straight to secure a huge win in the Octagon.

Blaydes' win in the past weekend has certainly added further excitement to the UFC Heavyweight Division. However, it has hampered Volkov's reputation in the division, given that the Russian fighter is a top-10 contender in the weight class.

Volkov took to social media to reflect on his loss, and he seemed to be in good spirits despite the loss to 'Razor'. The Russian heavyweight addressed the loss on his official Instagram handle.

Alexander Volkov addresses his loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 3

Despite the loss to Curtis Blaydes over the past weekend at UFC Vegas 3, Alexander Volkov seemed to be in good spirits as he took to his official Instagram handle. He addressed his fans with a motivational message.

Volkov took to Instagram and sent out a message encouraging everyone to keep going despite the hard times and not give up regardless of the situation they find themselves in.

Here is what Volkov posted:

With Curtis Blaydes having secured yet another win in the UFC, it remains to be seen what's next in store for 'Razor', who has been calling for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

The UFC Heavyweight Title is currently in the possession of Stipe Miocic, who regained the title from former champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 241, who had initially captured the belt at UFC 226.

Miocic will be defending the title against DC in the main event of UFC 252 in what will be the trilogy fight between the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion and Daniel Cormier. The winner of that fight is expected to defend the title against Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou.