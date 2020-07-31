Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris reportedly set for UFC 254

According to sources confirmed to ESPN, a Heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris is reportedly set to take place at UFC 254. The fight was first booked by Russian outlet Sports.ru and was later confirmed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN, as well.

The Heavyweight fight between Volkov and Harris will be joining the line-up at UFC 254 which will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in a Lightweight Title showdown.

Here is the report in regards to the fight between Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris:

Confirmed UFC adding a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) and Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) to UFC 254 PPV on Oct. 24. First reported by https://t.co/Z7YM6j31yv. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2020

Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris' respective runs in the UFC

On the back of a loss to Curtis Blaydes from his last UFC fight, Alexander Volkov will now aim to re-enter the winning column in the UFC, as he prepares for the hard-hitting Walt Harris.

Since his arrival to the UFC, Alexander Volkov has been on a fast rise in the promotion, defeating five opponents in a row, including former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Fabricio Werdum. However, Volkov's winning streak came to a close in a stunning manner after he was knocked out by Derrick Lewis with just 10 seconds remaining at the end of their fight.

Walt Harris, on the other hand, is on the back of a loss to Alistair Overeem currently. After overcoming a tough time period in his life, 'The Big Ticket' was determined to get the job done against the veteran Overeem and despite being on the verge of a win in the first round, Harris eventually fell victim to a KO finish to 'The Reem' in the second.

The UFC 254 card will mark an important bout for both Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris, as both men will look forward to getting over their previous defeat and get back to winning ways.

When is UFC 254?

UFC 254 is scheduled for October 24, 2020, and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje for the Lightweight Title.