"Alexandre Pantoja knocked out Islam Makhachev" - Fans have a field day as Brendan Schaub hilariously falls for viral fake news

A piece of fake news about Alexandre Pantoja beating Islam Makhachev recently went viral on social media. The idea stemmed from a meme about the likeliness between Pantoja and Adriano Martins, who had knocked out Makhachev in the first round of the latter's UFC debut in 2015.

While it was obviously a joke, an innocent Brendan Schaub fell prey to it, going as far as quoting the false information on podcasts. Twice. While former UFC champ Dominick Cruz didn't react to Schaub's comments in one podcast, comedian Bryan Callen hilariously claimed to have seen the fight in another.

The former UFC heavyweight also inadvertently gave fans fodder for laughter, also inviting some uproarious comments on Twitter. @DrFreezepop wrote:

"I swear the dude at Buffalo Wild Wings who said Conor should fight jon Jones knows more about MMA than Brenda"

"The way he smugly says "ever heard of him" to really hammer home his completely wrong point is classic Schwab."

"I want to get cte so I can just make shit up and think I'm 100% telling the truth"

Check out more comments below:

Michael Bisping believes Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290

Alexandre Pantoja has faced Brandon Moreno twice before, coming out on top on both occasions. 'The Cannibal' submitted Moreno in an exhibition bout back in 2016 before beating him to a decision in 2018.

According to Michael Bisping, Pantoja has all the necessary tools for a 3-0 whitewash when he challenges 'The Assassin Baby' for the flyweight title at UFC 290 this weekend. 'The Count' recently said on his YouTube channel:

“He’s gonna go forward towards Brandon Moreno, having beaten him twice, and I don’t think he’s gonna give him any respect. And that will be key. Now granted, that could mean he’s gonna walk onto a big shot, he’s gonna walk onto something that’s gonna put him down, potentially cause the end of the fight. But generally, I think Pantoja wins this fight…Pantoja’s done it twice before, I think he can do it again.”

Catch Bisping's comments on Alexandre Pantoja below:

