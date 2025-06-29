Alexandre Pantoja makes history with win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 317, fans react: "Most underrated champ" 

Alexandre Pantoja delivered another dominant performance, solidifying his reign as the flyweight champion at UFC 317. He also broke several records that caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

No.4-ranked contender Kai Kara-France challenged Pantoja for his title at UFC 317. However, much like in his previous victory, the Brazilian comfortably neutralized his opponent with a rear-naked choke submission.

According to the official UFC record, Pantoja has now broken the record for the most wins (14) in the promotion’s 125-pound division, surpassing legends like Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez. Additionally, 'The Cannibal' broke records for the most submission wins (6) and the most finishes (8) in the division.

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of UFC's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"The most underrated champ in modern UFC"

"Pantoja is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time"

"Top3 p4p easily! Disrespect has to stop!"

"Never did I think anyone would come close to Mighty Mouse, but Pantoja is starting to make a great argument for 🐐 flyweight. Still a ways to go……but the conversation now is valid."

"He made it look easy again."

"Dominant in fly!"

Fans' reaction to Alexandre Pantoja's record-breaking win at UFC 317 [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

While it was a record-breaking night for Pantoja, Kara-France missed his first chance at UFC gold. This marked the 12th loss of the Kiwi fighter's professional MMA career and his third defeat in the last four fights he has had in the UFC.

