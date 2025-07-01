Alexandre Pantoja names toughest opponent for him in flyweight division after UFC 317 win over Kai Kara-France 

Alexandre Pantoja knows who could push his limits in the cage. The UFC flyweight champion recently named his toughest opponent and explained why he'd love to take that fight.
Pantoja recently beat Kai Kara-France via third-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas, marking his fourth successful flyweight title defense. After taking the belt off Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in July 2023, Pantoja defended it against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, and Kai Asakura.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian discussed Joshua Van and lauded the 23-year-old's tenacity. Van notably beat Bruno Gustavo da Silva at UFC 316 earlier this month before defeating Royval at UFC 317 last weekend. After Helwani asked if Van would be his toughest opponent to date, Pantoja replied:
"100%. 100%. He has this young spirit. He don't make a lot of wars like I did in the past. He didn't cut weight like 35 times. This is something, and I love that. He comes with amazing victories... I'm excited about getting back to the gym to train for that guy. It's amazing to have the opportunity to fight someone like him."
Joshua Van explains why he's confident of his chances against Alexandre Pantoja
Joshua Van is confident about his chances against Alexandre Pantoja in a potential title fight. The Burmese-American recently shared his two cents on the Brazilian champion and claimed he's ushering in "a new era of fighting."
In a UFC 317 post-fight presser, Van opened up about a potential fight against Pantoja and said:
"I just watched his fight to watch because I never studied him. I'm like, one fight at a time. After this, we go back and we're going to study him. This is a new era of fighting... The legacy that he has in this division, just beating him is just going to be greater for my legacy, too."
He continued:
"You know my takedown defense is on point, too. He's never fought Joshua Van. Soon, we're going to find out... I'm Joshua Van. I don't fight like these guys. It's going to be a whole different fight." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch Joshua Van's full UFC 317 post-fight presser below: