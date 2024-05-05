Alexandre Pantoja offers high praise for Steve Erceg post UFC 301 battle, claims 'Astroboy' looked "ready to die" inside octagon

Alexandre Pantoja has a new level of respect for Steve Erceg after their compelling title fight at UFC 301.

In his immediate reaction following the May 4 flyweight title fight, Pantoja claimed in his post-fight presser that he felt confident he earned a decision win but credited Erceg for his grit. Pantoja complimented the challenger for matching his intensity during the fight and being "prepared to die" in the Octagon.

Translated to English from his native Portuguese, Pantoja said:

"I definitely think it was four [rounds] to one [in my favor]. [Erceg] was very tough. It was what we said. This is a guy from Australia, a guy people didn't really know, and he came in there to die and he was prepared to die. I think that's what it's all about when you fight for a championship."

On the official scorecards, Pantoja was credited with the 49-46 score that he felt he earned by just one judge but the other two still gave him the victory, submitting a final tally of 48-47. In his third UFC title fight, 'The Cannibal' successfully defended his belt in his home country by unanimous decision.

Although Pantoja was declared the official winner, some scored the fight in favor of Erceg due to the damage the Aussie did with his striking. Erceg excelled at using his length and range while cutting the champion open several times with expertly timed elbows that were his best weapon in the fight.

Alexandre Pantoja claims he will only get finished when fighters are allowed to fight with "guns"

Alexandre Pantoja proved once again at UFC 301 that he is one of the most durable fighters in MMA history. Through 33 professional fights, the flyweight champion has yet to be finished despite taking an avalanche of punishment, including several hard elbows from Steve Erceg.

In his post-fight presser, Pantoja claimed he would only be finished when "people are allowed to go in there with guns." 'The Cannibal' said:

"I always say that the only way someone is going to kill me is when they allow people to go in there with guns. You're not gonna take me out. As long as I'm breathing, I'm gonna be fighting back."

Alexandre Pantoja extended his win streak to six on May 4 and has not lost since 2020. With the win over Erceg, Pantoja also improved to 8-0 overall against the current flyweights ranked in the top 10.