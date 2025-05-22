Alexandre Pantoja vows to enter UFC 317 bout against Kai Kara-France with eyes locked on career-defining win

Alexandre Pantoja recently opened up about his upcoming flyweight title fight against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 and noted that he is focused on achieving a career-defining win. Pantoja vs. Kara-France is scheduled to co-headline the International Fight Week event, which takes place on June 28.

Pantoja is currently riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval and most recently Kai Asakura. 'The Cannibal' has not shied away from pursuing legacy-defining fights either as he even called out former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson out of retirement following his latest win over Asakura.

What makes his run more impressive is that Pantoja has been awarded post-fight bonuses in four of those bouts and successfully retained his title on three occasions.

The reigning flyweight champion recently posted a photo to his Instagram account, which featured a screenshot of his professional MMA record (29-5). Pantoja mentioned that he has set his sights set on earning his 30th professional win over Kara-France at UFC 317. He wrote:

"Road to 30th win. June 28. Towards the 30th victory. June 28th [fist emoji]"

Alexandre Pantoja wants to remain authentic

Alexandre Pantoja also recently promised to remain authentic with fans rather than portray a character to gain attention.

Pantoja posted a photo on his Instagram of himself holding three UFC championships to signify his three successful title defenses. He included a lengthy caption mentioning that he takes great pride in being a positive representation of Brazil and remains humble to his roots. He wrote:

"I don't usually provoke my opponents. And I don't play the game of 'everything for fame and money'. I'm not like that and I'm not going to create a character to gain media attention. I am what I am. I am who I am. Being like that has helped me get here and today represent Brazil with great pride in the biggest MMA event on the planet. I don't forget where I came from, much less who helped me get here. I am very grateful to God for everything I have achieved."

