"Alhamdulillah" - Cris Cyborg backing undefeated UFC prospect to win upcoming fight in March

Cris Cyborg has backed undefeated UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev to continue his fine run in the octagon.

Mokaev is currently 11-0 as a professional and made his UFC debut back in 2022. He has since won all five of his bouts in the promotion so far, most recently defeating Tim Elliott at UFC 294 and earning a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

The No. 8 ranked men's flyweight is now set for the biggest fight of his career so far when he takes on Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 238 on March 2. Perez is sitting at No. 7 in the division and is currently riding a two-fight skid, coming up short against both Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja.

Ahead of his upcoming bout, the 23-year-old has received some words of encouragement from an unlikely source in Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Mokaev initially took to X (formerly Twitter) and put out a post that promised fans he would get his ninth finish in his 12th professional fight. He tweeted:

"11 pro fights, 8 finishes🥇 Another one coming March 2nd."

Cyborg then responded to the post and wrote "Alhamdulillah", which is a common Arabic phrase and taught in the Muslim deen. It translates to "All praise is due to Allah" in English and is a phrase often used to wish others good luck in their upcoming endeavors.

"Alhamdulillah"

Cris Cyborg offers to train Holly Holm for Kayla Harrison bout

Cris Cyborg recently offered her services to Holly Holm following the announcement that the latter will face the newly signed Kayla Harrison at UFC 300.

Cyborg and Harrison had appeared destined to face one another following the PFL's acquisition of Bellator, with the pair often trading blows on social media about a potential bout.

A clash between the pair now seems even more unlikely due to Harrison's decision to sign with the UFC. However, Cyborg would still like the opportunity to get one over the American.

The 38-year-old took to X and fired shots at Harrison before offering to help 'The Preacher's Daughter' for her upcoming clash. She first tweeted a reference to Hollywood classic Forrest Gump by saying:

"Kayla Gump"

She then followed up on the post and stated that she'd be open to training Holm for the fight:

Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA"

