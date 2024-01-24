"I would love to visit New Mexico" - Cris Cyborg offers to help Holly Holm, fires shots at "Gump" Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg has consistently expressed a desire to fight Kayla Harrison. Cyborg, however, was signed to Bellator, and Harrison fought under PFL banners.

After the PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, many fans hoped that a matchup between Cyborg and Harrison would be put together. However, the matchup was not announced for the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card, which is set to go down on February 24, 2024.

UFC boss Dana White recently took to social media and announced that Kayla Harrison had signed with the UFC, and that she would make her promotional debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm.

Cris Cyborg took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news. Prior to Dana White's announcement, she released a video that outlined her interactions with Harrison. Then, in a pair of tweets, accused Harrison of ducking the fight and offered to help Holly Holm prepare for the Harrison bout.

In the first tweet, Cyborg made a hilarious reference to the classic film Forrest Gump. She wrote:

"Kayla Gump"

She followed this up by offering her support to Holly Holm, saying:

Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA"

Check out Cris Cyborg's tweets here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cris Cyborg previously said she had accepted a fight against Harrison on the PFL vs. Bellator card

Just a few days prior to Dana White's announcement, Cris Cyborg made an appearance on the Unlocking the Cage podcast with Jimmy Smith.

The interview, which took place on Jan. 17, was just two days before Cyborg's boxing match on Jan. 19, which she ended up winning via knockout. Regardless, Cyborg was asked about who she wanted to face next on the historic PFL vs. Bellator card.

She said:

"You know, supposed to be my name there against Kayla Harrison. Peter from PFL, he contacted us during Christmas and said 'Cris, you'd like fight against Kayla Harrison at the next event?' We said yes, we've already been working and training for this fight. They said 'Ok, we're going to send you the contract, you'll know the date, you'll know where. I said we just have my boxing fight, but we agreed. So, I think the other side didn't agree because they never sent the contract." [h/t- MMA on SiriusXM]

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet