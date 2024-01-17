Former UFC star has four-word reaction to stacked PFL vs. Bellator fight card

Bellator versus PFL super fight announcements have been firing up many, including Derek Brunson.

PFL vs. Bellator is a massive crossover pay-per-view set for Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh season continues with a dozen current/former world champions taking over Kingdom Arena, and many are praising the quality of the card.

In addition to the champ vs. champ fights between the two companies, multiple bouts also pit former PFL title challengers against fighters who have vied for Bellator gold before.

Former UFC veteran and a man who last fought for PFL, Brunson kept his thoughts on this event announcement succinct when he stated:

"That's a dope card"

[Images Courtesy: @pflmma on Instagram]

Check out the post that Brunson offered up his commentary on below:

Bellator MMA and PFL card at this juncture

Slated for the PFL vs. Bellator event so far is Renan Ferreira, who is the PFL heavyweight champion, taking on BMMA champ Ryan Bader. Then middleweight gold is on the line as PFL's light heavyweight king, Impa Kasanganay, goes down to 185 pounds to face Johnny Eblen, who is the BMMA middleweight champ.

The welterweight champion within the PFL, Magomed Magomedkerimov, fights newly minted Bellator champ Jason Jackson. Featherweight champions collide as PFL's Jesus Pinedo enters the cage with his BMMA 145-pound counterpart in Patricio Pitbull.

In a heavyweight feature fight, former PFL champion of that weight category Bruno Cappelozza tests skills with Vadim Nemkov, who is BMMA's former light heavyweight title holder moving up in weight.

Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero have vied for gold in PFL and BMMA, respectively, and collide in a light heavyweight matchup that could very well be combustible. In a highly intriguing matchup at 155 pounds, Clay Collard, former PFL title contender, takes on AJ McKee, who is a former BMMA 145-pound champ and was a streaking lightweight in the company before the PFL-BMMA merger.

Set for the early card is Gabriel Braga against Aaron Pico in a contest of PFL vs. BMMA title contenders, respectively, Biaggio Ali Walsh making his pro debut, the MMA return of Claressa Shields, plus so much more.