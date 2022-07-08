Ali Abdelaziz admits to 'overplaying his hand' with the UFC and learning a lesson 

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz admitted that his request for a potential blockbuster match-up between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush was denied by the UFC.

In a new tweet posted by Abdelaziz, he believes that the dream match will not take place after negotiations with the UFC didn't go as planned, saying:

"UFC not going to it for anyone they are going to move on I overplayed my hand couple times and I learn what to do now."

This was in response to Ali Abdelaziz suggesting that the winner of the Makhachev-Dariush match could face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship. The tweet from Ali Abdelaziz read:

"If Charles Oliveira Not ready to fight in October very simple the division doesn’t have a champion @MAKHACHEVMMA vs @beneildariush Charles can fight the winner the he deserve a rest respect."

Oliveira was unfortunately stripped of the title after failing to make weight ahead of his title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The former lightweight champion has looked unstoppable in his recent fights, moving to a 33-8 professinal record.

Speaking to Ag Fight, Oliviera said that he would beat Makhachev on any given day, as he is the most dominant fighter in the entire division.

The former champ said:

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this: I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called [Charles] Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say."

Dariush, on the other hand, was slated to face Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49, but pulled out after suffering a broken fibula. The No.4-ranked lightweight hopes to return in the next few months.

Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on Conor McGregor

Despite being guaranteed a shot at reclaiming the lightweight belt, 'Do Bronx' has made his intention to face former champion Conor McGregor very clear. McGregor is recovering from a broken leg suffered in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last December.

McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights, with his last victory coming against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Meanwhile, Oliveira is in red-hot form at the moment, beating the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in his last three fights.

The Brazilian hasn't lost a fight in the organization since 2017 and will be eager to face 'The Notorious' in a highly-anticipated match-up.

