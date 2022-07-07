"Absolutely a great fight" - Demetrious Johnson shares thoughts on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira matchup

Charles Oliveira suffered tough luck when he was stripped of his title after missing weight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Since then, the former UFC lightweight champion pitched a fight against Conor McGregor before settling on Islam Makhachev.

ONE Championship star-fighter, Demetrious Johnson, recently had some trouble picking out an eventual winner in the potential Oliveira and Makhachev fight. Johnson heaped praise on both the fighters and also claimed that Oliveira is probably one of the best lightweights in the industry.

"That's probably one of the fights that I am looking forward to. Big fan of [Charles] Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. I've seen Oliveira, [me and him] fought on the same card. And to see him be the champion. Probably the best lightweight in the world. [It's] absolutely a great fight. I can't pick a winner in that fight. It's going to be a sick fight."

Ever since losing the title, the Brazilian fighter has challenged Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and also Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Charles Oliveira is all set for Islam Makhachev

Speaking to Ag Fight, 'Do Bronx' said he won't discuss whether he will submit or knock Islam, but said that he will surely beat him. He further calls himself a problem for the lightweight division and Islam Makhachev will have to deal with that problem.

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this: I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called [Charles] Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say."

Furthermore, Oliveira kept McGregor aside for the time being and openly challenged Makhachev to a fight in December.

See Oliveira call out Makhachev below:

“Look, forget about Conor McGregor now. Forget it. In Brazil, Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev. Is this the fight you want? So we will have it. Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev in Brazil.”

Both of these fighters are very different in their fighting styles. Oliviera is known to take some takedowns, but Islam's wrestling prowess inside the octagon has reaped him great benefits in the past.

Who do you think will walk out a winner if these two men lock their horns?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far