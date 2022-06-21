"Not even close" - Ali Abdelaziz believes Kamaru Usman is way ahead of Georges St-Pierre in the welterweight GOAT debate

Ali Abdelaziz recently reiterated his belief that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time ahead of Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre is considered by many to be the greatest welterweight of all time and the UFC's overall GOAT. However, Abdelaziz believes that his client, 'The Nigerian Nightmare', is way ahead of the Canadian superstar as he has fought better competition than 'Rush' and has a more impressive record in the UFC.

While speaking to Sherdog, here's what Abdelaziz said when comparing the two welterweight fighters:

"Not even close. Georges is my friend. I love Georges. It's not even close. Kamaru has never lost in the UFC. He's been undefeated for so long. He's on a 15-fight winning streak in the UFC. I don't think Georges ever had that. And I think the competition he fought, Colby Covington, Masvidal, Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, the list goes on and on and on. He beat all of them. I believe he is the best welterweight of all time. My opinion, he's the GOAT. Him and Khabib, neck-to-neck. They are the best of the best."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz talk about Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre:

Kamaru Usman is undefeated in the UFC. He became the welterweight champion at UFC 235 with a win against Tyron Woodley. Since then, he has defended his belt five times, defeating both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal twice each and Gilbert Burns once.

St-Pierre, meanwhile, is a former two-division world champion. He last competed at UFC 217, where he defeated Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion.

Kamaru Usman returns at UFC 278 against Leon Edwards

Usman is set to take on Leon Edwards in yet another rematch at UFC 278 in August. The duo previously fought in 2015, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earning a unanimous decision win.

However, Edwards has been undefeated in 10 fights since. 'Rocky' has certainly made his case as the No.1 contender and finally has his first shot at the UFC welterweight title confirmed.

Many believe that Edwards is Usman's toughest challenge in the division. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is yet to be handed a defeat in the UFC, a statistic the Englishman will have to break on August 20 if he is to ascend the welterweight mountain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far