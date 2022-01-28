Not DC, not Khabib, not Kamaru - Ali Abdelaziz calls Henry Cejudo "the greatest combat sports athlete of all time"

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, surpassing other greats such as Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman.

'Triple C' recently expressed a desire to come out of retirement and face Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. However, Dana White wasn't in favor of making the fight. Cejudo has indicated that he's willing to return to the octagon, but only if he's offered enough money.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Ali Abdelaziz stated that Henry Cejudo's Olympic gold medal combined with his achievements inside the octagon made him the greatest combat athlete of all time.

"Henry wants respect. Henry Cejudo respects Henry... But Henry also has a chip on his shoulder and he should. I don't think people give him the respect he deserves. I think he's the greatest combat athlete of all time. It's not 'DC', it's not Khabib, it's not Kamaru. I'm talking about combat, right? He's an Olympic champion, two-division champion, nobody can ever do what he does. It's impossible. If Kayla comes to the UFC one day and becomes a champion, yes, she will bypass him. But for now, Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat athlete of all time," said Abdelaziz.

Henry Cejudo is willing to "massacre" Petr Yan in Russia for the right price

Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan have gone back and forth with each other in the media. The former two-division champion recently revealed he's willing to come out of retirement and take on 'No Mercy' in Russia as long as the price is right.

During a recent appearance on the DC and RC show, Cejudo stated that he would love to go to Russia and have his own Rocky moment by defeating the interim bantamweight champion.

"Listen, I'll tell you what man, I'd love to beat that ugly potato face Petr Yan in Russia, [I'll] go out there like Rocky in style, with my Gucci shoes, chinchilla suit, I will massacre that dude in front of his own country. The only thing is that I just want that bag full of money, man. I feel like I deserve it. I'm actually enjoying coaching right now," said Cejudo.

While there were rumors suggesting Cejudo had re-entered the testing pool in late 2021, the USADA states that he hasn't been tested since his last fight against Dominick Cruz. 'Triple C' will have to return to the testing pool for at least six months before he can return to the octagon.

