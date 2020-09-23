Ali Abdelaziz claims Khazmat Chimaev would kill "mentally unstable" Conor McGregor in potential fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that rising UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev would put former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor “in a wheelchair” in a potential clash inside the Octagon.

Ali Abdelaziz also happens to be Khazmat Chimaev’s manager and the latter has left him mighty impressed with his stunning performances inside the Octagon, quickly becoming the most highly rated prospect in the promotion currently. The UFC signed Chimaev earlier this year and since then, the Swedish fighter's star has only risen higher. Debuting on UFC Fight Island, Khazmat Chimaev scored an impressive submission win over John Phillips in a middleweight clash. 10 days following that fight, Chimaev took down Rhys McKee in a welterweight scrap, setting a record for the shortest time span between back to back victories in UFC.

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 11 event, Khazmat Chimaev was presented with the toughest challenge of his professional fighting career when he went up against middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert. However, it took Chimaev just 17 seconds to decimate Meerschaert with a vicious KO. Following his win over Meerschaert, UFC president Dana White said that he's "never seen anyone like" Chimaev.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz said that he doesn't want his high-profile client to fight Conor McGregor because the latter is "mentally unstable". If a fight between Khazmat Chimaev and Conor McGregor does take place in the future, Abdelaziz believes that his client would lay McGregor to waste. Abdelaziz further claimed that Chimaev would “kill” McGregor in a potential fight because the Irishman is not in the right mental state to fight.

“Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life. I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter. Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck. Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him,” Abdelaziz said.