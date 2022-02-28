Ali Abdelaziz compares Islam Makhachev's rise to potential title shot with that of Kamaru Usman

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Islam Makhachev's path to a potential shot at the UFC lightweight championship could look similar to Kamaru Usman's journey to the title. This past weekend at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev extended his winning streak to 10 fights after beating Bobby Green.

While speaking in a recently uploaded video on Khabib Nuramgomedov's official YouTube channel, Abdelaziz noted how UFC welterweights were once forced to fight Usman.

The Dominance MMA founder believes Makhachev could experience the same exact path to the title, much like Usman. Abdelaziz stated:

"Kamaru Usman is an example, nobody wanted to fight him. He's been there for a long time but Colby Covington, nobody, Demian Maia, none of these guys wanted to fight him. But finally, when the UFC started forcing people to fight him, same with Islam. Islam and Kamaru Usman have the same exact role to the title and Kamaru become a champion and we see what Islam gonna do, you know," said Ali Abdelaziz.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments regarding Makhachev in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev is the best lightweight in the world

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his long-term teammate Islam Makhachev is the best lightweight in the world. Taking to Instagram, 'The Eagle' praised Makhachev for his work ethic.

Khabib further congratulated Makhachev, even stating that it was time for him to bring the UFC lightweight title home.

"You did a great job brother and deserved to be the first contender for the belt and in my opinion you are the best lightweight in the world. People can say whatever they want, but I have been in this sport for a long time and I know what I am talking about. Your work ability, discipline and hard work will pay off soon. It is time to bring the belt home. Congratulations brother, Islam Makhachev," wrote Nurmagomedov on Instagram.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post below:

As of right now, Charles Oliveira is expected to defend the UFC lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje. The winner of that fight could very well go on to fight the #4 ranked Makhachev.

