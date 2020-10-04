Ali Abdelaziz has now chimed in with his two cents on the ongoing DM screenshot controversy between Conor McGregor and Dana White.

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently found himself in the midst of yet another controversy. This time, it involved leaked DMs of conversations that took place between him and UFC President Dana White.

McGregor took to social media and posted screenshots of a few private conversations he had with White. They were primarily to let the public in on the fact that he was more than willing to fight anyone from early 2020.

Nevertheless, White was notably upset and expressed his displeasure at McGregor leaking screenshots of their direct messages (DMs).

White lashed out at McGregor for putting their private conversations in the public domain without his consent.

Ali Abdelaziz warns that leaking Dana White’s DMs will have severe consequences for Conor McGregor

Speaking to The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz addressed the recent controversy involving UFC megastar Conor McGregor and UFC President Dana White.

Abdelaziz condemned McGregor for leaking screenshots of private conversations with Dana White into the public realm.

Ali Abdelaziz explained that he’d never do such a thing because engaging in such an act is one of the most disgusting things one could do.

Furthermore, Abdelaziz insinuated that it’s a golden rule among people, be it men or women, that one mustn’t reveal details regarding private conversations for others to see the way McGregor did. Abdelaziz stated:

Advertisement

“I know this man (Dana White) very well – And I’m saying that if you cross Dana once, it’s very hard to get a second chance.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Moreover, Abdelaziz expounded that getting into trouble with White would also mean getting into trouble with the latter’s friends and business partners. These include Lorenzo Fertitta, Ari Emanuel, and others who are all very loyal to one another.

Abdelaziz continued by stating White has every right to be upset with McGregor, particularly since the latter has consistently accorded McGregor a considerable amount of respect.

Are Ali Abdelaziz’s ominous views on the ongoing DM conflict between Conor McGregor and Dana White valid?

Ali Abdelaziz is apparently of the view that McGregor’s actions have dented the personal and professional relationship between the latter and White.

However, McGregor and White have had differences of opinion on more than one occasion in the past, only to ultimately resolve them and continue their highly beneficial business and personal relationship.

What’s your take on Ali Abdelaziz’s views regarding the DM saga? Sound off in the comments.