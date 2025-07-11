Ali Abdelaziz goes nuclear on "hooligan" Conor McGregor while acknowledging significance of Khabib Nurmagomedov clash 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently shared his honest opinion on Conor McGregor and slammed the Irishman for his behavior in the past. Nevertheless, Abdelaziz acknowledged the immense significance of the Nurmagomedov-McGregor fight.

In a recent interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the veteran MMA manager was asked which UFC fight was the biggest ever in his opinion. He replied:

"Conor-Khabib, there's no doubt. It's not even close."

After being asked about all the things that McGregor said to him during the build-up to that fight and after, Abdelaziz said:

"Just a hooligan. He doesn't give a crap about anything but himself and his ego. Money and fame change people, I disagree. I think money and fame show who you really are... He's a piece of sh*t. When you're a piece of sh*t, you're a piece of sh*t. It's a fact."

Nurmagomedov notably beat McGregor via fourth-round submission in their fierce encounter at UFC 229 in October 2018. In the build-up to this fight, McGregor took no prisoners in his taunts and often resorted to personal attacks on team Nurmagomedov.

When Ali Abdelaziz discussed Conor McGregor turning down Justin Gaethje fight

In October last year, Ali Abdelaziz went on a rant against Conor McGregor and claimed that the Irishman refused to fight Justin Gaethje because the American dissed him on social media.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz shared his two cents on a potential McGregor-Gaethje fight. Claiming that the fight was already turned down by McGregor, he said:

''[McGregor] got offered this fight at least five times. He never wanted to have to do anything with Justin Gaethje. He said the reason he didn’t want to fight Justin was because Justin talked bad to him on Twitter and Instagram before and the history we have with him. He didn’t want to lose to our team, I guess.''

He continued:

"Even the UFC told me this - ‘Hey, leave him alone. Don’t talk with him. He doesn’t like to fight people who talk bad to him on the internet.’... Why do you think [Michael] Chandler [was] being so nice to him? Why? Because he was being told not to talk bad to Conor... He’s a weak mental midget. He’s soft like a marshmallow. And he’s a no-good, son of a b*tch."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (18:49):

