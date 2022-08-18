"Kayla Harrison will eat every one of them - breakfast, lunch, and dinner" - Ali Abdelaziz on the PFL star possibly facing Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena, Cris Cyborg

Ali Abdelaziz is confident that PFL star Kayla Harrison would beat the likes of Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena, and Cris Cyborg in potential bouts.

According to the Dominance MMA chief, all three women are running from a fight with the two-time Olympic gold medalist. The MMA manager also suggested that his client would beat all of them with relative ease.

During an interaction with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz said:

"She's an absolute savage. She's a two-time Olympic champion, she's a world champion, she's a two-time PFL champion... Everybody's running from her. Amanda's running, Cyborg's running. We [saw] Amanda [versus] Julianna Pena... She [Pena] exposed Amanda Nunes and I respect Amanda Nunes."

Abdelaziz added:

"Kayla Harrison will eat every one of them - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's a meal. She'll be going on a flight and eating three meals. That's what she'll do to them."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz discuss Harrison below:

Harrison has teased a potential clash with all three of these women in the past during her lengthy and widely-publicized free agency. While several offers were made to Harrision by both the UFC and Bellator, she eventually signed a multi-year deal to stay with the PFL.

Kayla Harrison faces Martina Jindrova in semifinals at PFL 9 on August 20

Kayla Harrison is gearing up for her next fight as she takes on Martina Jindrova in the lightweight semifinals of the PFL playoffs this Saturday. The 32-year-old will also put her undefeated streak on the line, hoping to go 15-0 with a win.

The two-time PFL champion outpointed Marina Mokhnatkina in May before scoring a technical knockout on Kaitlin Young in July to reach this round of the season.

Much like Harrison, Jindrova also reached this juncture of the season with a unanimous decision win over Vanessa Melo followed by a TKO on Zamzagul Fayzallanova on the same events as Harrison. The winner of this main event matchup will advance to PFL 10.

Harrison has plowed through the competition since making her PFL debut in mid-2018. She will look to continue her dominance in the promotion when she takes on Jindrova at PFL 9 this Saturday.

