Ali Abdelaziz makes bold claim about Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that Aljamain Sterling will dominate T.J. Dillashaw when the duo fight later this year.

Sterling and Dillashaw are reportedly set to lock horns at UFC 279 on September 10 with the bantamweight title on the line. Dillashaw is a former champion of the 135lbs division who is looking to recapture the title that he never lost.

However, Ali Abdelaziz believes the fight won't go the Californian's way. He stated on Twitter that his client and current champion Sterling will dominate Dillashaw when the two meet:

"@funkmasterMMA Will dominate TJ save this tweet"

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw is targeted for September 10. This will be Sterling's second defense of his title. He defeated Petr Yan in a rematch at UFC 273 after winning the title from the Russian at UFC 259 when the former champion was disqualified for landing an illegal knee.

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw: Who has the edge?

T.J. Dillashaw made his return to the octagon in 2021 after serving the suspension he received for PED use. He made a triumphant return to competition, edging out Cory Sandhagen in a split-decision.

Sterling, meanwhile, has been very active over the last few years. He is on a seven-fight winning run since his brutal knockout loss to Marlon Moraes. 'Funk Master' put his superior grappling on display in his last fight against Yan.

Dillashaw is a complete mixed martial artist with a well-rounded skillset. He has phenomenal striking acumen and good grappling skills that make him a tough opponent for any bantamweight. Eight TKOs and three submission wins highlight his comfort in every area of the fight game. He is a former two-time bantamweight champion as well.

However, Aljamain Sterling has been in great form over the past few years. At 32, he is the younger fighter who has also managed to gain some valuable experience in championship fights in his last two contests.

Dillashaw, despite being a good grappler, relies heavily on his striking to overcome his opponents. Sterling has arguably fought a better striker in Petr Yan in his recent bouts. If the fight hits the floor, the current champion will certainly have the edge.

Fans can expect a competitive fight when the two eventually collide at UFC 279.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far