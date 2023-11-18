Ali Abdelaziz's latest dig at Conor McGregor, which involves an AI-generated image of him with Khabib Nurmagomedov, has backfired.

McGregor and Abdelaziz's hatred of one another dates back to the Irishman's 2018 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The build-up to the fight was deeply personal and is infamously remembered for McGregor's bus attack.

The Irishman fired shots at both Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz during the build-up. At one of the press conferences, McGregor even accused Abdelaziz of being a former 'terrorist' and an 'informant'.

Despite the incidents taking place a number of years ago, it appears there is still no love lost between the Irishman and the Dominance MMA CEO.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Abdelaziz fired a shot at McGregor once again, this time using an AI-generated photograph of 'The Notorious' kissing the hand of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The photo has received a mixed response from fans, with many firing back at Abdelaziz himself. One fan even accused the MMA manager of being desperate for Conor McGregor's attention. They wrote:

"You want his attention so badly."

Another fan wrote:

"The pork riding is unreal."

X user @eric_kroungold added:

"Little obsessed, man"

Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises USA for involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to social media to call out the United States, as he believes they have sided with Israel amidst the ongoing conflict.

Over the last couple of months, military operations have been carried out by both Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas. They have launched both ground and aerial attacks which has resulted in thousands of innocent lives being lost.

Nurmagomedov has regularly voiced his support for Palestine and its people throughout the ongoing war. Recently, 'The Eagle' stated on social media that the current conflict has inflicted more loss of life than the 9/11 terrorist attacks the USA faced in 2001.

The former lightweight star then opted to blame the US for the escalated tensions between Israel and Palestine. He wrote:

"Israel has now murdered more Palestinians in 24 hours than: 9/11, Pearl Harbour, 30 year war in north of Ireland COMBINED... And the US is blocking the rest of the world calling for a ceasefire. Depravity and evil beyond words."

