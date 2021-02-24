Ali Abdelaziz nominates a 'more deserving' fighter than Stephen Thompson for UFC welterweight title shot

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that Michael Chiesa is more deserving of a shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight title than Stephen Thompson.

Following Usman's successful title defense against Gilbert Burns at the recently concluded UFC 258 pay-per-view, Stephen Thompson called out 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Thompson claimed that Usman should defend the title against someone he hasn't fought before and pitched himself as a potential contender.

Ali Abdelaziz claims that UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa deserves a shot at the title ahead of Thompson because of his recent performances. Taking to Twitter, Abdelaziz pointed out that Chiesa is on a four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and deserves to get a crack at the much-coveted welterweight strap.

Cheisa Way more deserving 4 fight winning streak https://t.co/4NGmGReH2d — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 23, 2021

Stephen Thompson urges Kamaru Usman to avoid rematches

While calling out Usman, Stephen Thompson didn't forget to mention that Chiesa is in fact another potential challenger for Usman's title. He claimed that Usman should fight the likes of him and Chiesa instead of rematching Jorge Masvidal. This came after Usman called out 'Gamebred' following his win over Burns.

“For one, his [Masvidal] last fight was against you, so it just doesn’t make sense to fight him again. I know it was short notice, but I just think that Kamaru Usman knows it’s smart for him, he knows he can beat him for a high pay," said Thompson."It’s a big name, there is beef there so it makes sense on his part."

“Fight somebody you haven’t fought yet. You beat pretty much everybody except me in the top-five. Of course, you’ve got Michael Chiesa who is No. 6, he hasn’t fought Michael Chiesa either. C’mon Usman! C’mon, man. Fight somebody you haven’t fought yet," Thompson added.

Did he say anyone?! Let’s get it!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/b1XK9l0nAb — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 20, 2021

In his last fight, Stephen Thompson put on a dominant display against surging welterweight contender Geoff Neal, picking up a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Thompson has now won two fights in a row against top-10 fighters in the welterweight division and could soon get into the title picture.