Ali Abdelaziz openly warning Justin Gaethje on Islam Makhachev's behalf despite representing both sparks mixed reactions

Ali Abdelaziz's open warning to Justin Gaethje on Islam Makhachev's behalf despite representing both has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Abdelaziz recently took to X to call for a potential UFC lightweight championship bout between Makhachev and Gaethje. While Charles Oliveira is believed to be next in line for the title, the 46-year-old believes the opposite.

He said:

"@MAKHACHEVMMA vs @Justin_Gaethje Next, this is the fight to make"

In a tweet that followed, Abdelaziz warned Gaethje of the consequences of facing Makhachev inside the octagon. He said:

"@Justin_Gaethje you will never be the same after you fight him remember that"

For those unaware, Abdelaziz represents both Makhachev and Gaethje. The same has led to mixed reactions from the MMA world. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"People being surprised that a snake is being snakey"

"Ali is a terrible representative...people have been calling him out for years"

"Imagine your own manager telling you that lmao wow"

Chael Sonnen believes Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title will take place at UFC 300

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the fights that will go down at UFC 300 in April next year. Despite Justin Gaethje seemingly waiting for a fight against Islam Makhachev, he might end up defending his BMF title against Max Holloway according to Chael Sonnen.

In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen spoke about how Gaethje vs. Holloway is a more alluring project considering the fact that 'Blessed' has called out 'The Highlight' for a shot at the BMF title as well. He said:

"He [Gaethje] is only willing to wait for Islam... because it's the title. Well, once you remind him you have a title too, and we would like you to defend it, all of a sudden, all of that is changed... There is only one guy [who called him out], which is Max Holloway."

He added:

"So, as we are starting to look at UFC 300... I'm not only going to tell you that the BMF is going to be defended, I'm going to go a step further and tell you, it had better be defended. That's the big prize, that's the one the boys want... Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, that announcement is coming soon."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:32):