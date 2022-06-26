Ali Abdelaziz praises Michael Bisping for not being a Conor McGregor "kiss a**" 

Ali Abdelaziz's animosity towards Conor McGregor has been well-documented over the last few years. The CEO of Dominance MMA and the former two-division UFC champion aren't fond of one another and often jibe at each other on social media.

Michael Bisping recently opined that McGregor, despite his iconic run in the featherweight division which saw him become champion by beating Jose Aldo, isn't one of the greatest fighters to have competed in the division. 'The Count' pointed out that as great as his run in the division was, McGregor never defended the title and that's why he can't be considered a featherweight GOAT.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Of course, that was Jose Aldo [one of the featherweight GOATs], ‘The King of Rio’. Then Conor McGregor knocked him out in 13 seconds, but he then never defended the belt. He vacated and then went up to 155. So therefore, whilst McGregor had a crazy run at 145, he doesn’t go down as one of the greats."

Catch Bisping's comments here:

Abdelaziz took note of Bisping's statement and praised him for calling a spade a spade even when it comes to arguably the most popular fighter in UFC history:

"No kiss a** Michael is a real one," Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor's stint in the featherweight division was nothing short of spectacular

Although he may not be regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time due to the lack of title defenses, Conor McGregor's run in the division was remarkable. The entire world witnessed the rise of a man who captured the imaginations of fans across the globe with his performances as well as his charismatic personality.

McGregor fought and conquered some of the best fighters on the planet during his undefeated stint in the 145lbs division. He beat the likes of Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes and finally future hall-of-famer Jose Aldo to win the title.

McGregor, however, has suffered a dip in form lately, having won just one out of his last four fights inside the octagon. He is likely to return to the cage later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far