"DJ is a living legend" - Ali Abdelaziz reacts to Demetrious Johnson's stunning flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz delivered his take on the ONE Championship main-event flyweight title clash between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes on Friday.

In a new tweet, Abdelaziz praised both fighters for putting on an amazing fight in their rematch:

"Amazing fight. Demetrius [sic] Johnson and Moraes put on an amazing fight. DJ is a living legend."

Abdelaziz works with ONE Championship and aids the Asian promotion to fill its roster with the best talent. He also manages Henry Cejudo, who helped Demetrious Johnson prepare for this fight.

Johnson avenged his defeat that took place in April 2021 when 'Mikinho' stunned the world with a KO to win the ONE flyweight title. This time around, however, the former UFC champion delivered a brutal flying knee to knock Moraes out in the fourth round.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following his incredible victory, Johnson discussed how he felt about the fight:

“So, like I said guys, I’m very humble. I get beat up all the time in the gym. They humble me. With this game plan, it was a very hard camp. Just walking him down, taking shots, eating shots. This one when he took me down, he is not going get past my guard. That is when I got the good elbow and I caught him. I just kept on working. I felt great.”

Henry Cejudo celebrates Demetrious Johnson's win over Adriano Moraes

Henry Cejudo was visibly excited after watching his former octagon rival Demetrious Johnson's victory in ONE’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime. The two have history, with both fighters winning a fight each over the other in the UFC.

Reacting to Johnson's win, Cejudo said:

''Can I say easy money guys? F**k he's good. He's really good.''

Watch the video from the 35:45-minute mark below:

With the win, 'Mighty Mouse's' record in ONE Championship improved to 4-1, while Moraes recorded his fourth loss in the promotion. Johnson's defeat to the Brazilian in their original encounter is the only knockout loss of his career.

Demetrious Johnson continues to defy all odds at the age of 36. He also still holds the record for most finishes in UFC flyweight history, despite leaving the organization in 2018.

