Ali Abdelaziz ruins Twitter moment for Conor McGregor with savage alcoholism jab 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former manager Ali Abdelaziz has ruined a Twitter moment for Conor McGregor with a remark about the Irishman's habit of drinking.

'The Notorious' recently replied to a fan asking him to reveal something that has helped him improve his mental health. To which McGregor replied by saying:

"Dead enemies."

Take a look at McGregor's tweet below:

While Conor McGregor's reply was rather cunning, his tweet was overshadowed by Ali Abdelaziz. Khabib Nurmagomedov's former manager replied to the Irishman's tweet while firing shots at his alcoholism. He said:

"The only thing you killed is your liquor."

Take a look at Ali Abdelaziz's tweet below:

It is worth noting that McGregor and Abdelaziz have always bad-mouthed each other. The two share a common disregard for each other which was brought to the surface in the build-up to the Irishman's bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had arguably the best rivalry the sport of MMA has ever seen, and fans would do anything to see it one more time. Interestingly, as revealed by Nurmagomedov's coach, 'The Eagle' was open to returning to the octagon one more time following his retirement in 2020.

During a recent interview with Grosvenor Sport, Javier Mendes spoke about how Khabib Nurmagomedov was drug tested for eight months after retirement. He said:

"He was roughly tested for about eight months before he had enough. The UFC were trying to get him to come back and he came close. You saw it when we were in Abu Dhabi. He said, 'If someone shows me something spectacular then maybe I'll come back.'"

While further speaking about how Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted to see something 'spectacular' in Conor McGregor's 2021 matchup against Dustin Poirier to return to the UFC, Javier Mendes said:

"It was Conor vs. Poirier that night, but it did not get Khabib excited. He said if something excited him on that card then maybe he'd consider it. But it never happened. The UFC was pushing him, but nothing excited him, so it was [a] no go."

