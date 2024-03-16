Ali Abdelaziz shares two-word reaction to Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg fight booking at UFC 301

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently reacted to the announcement of Alexandre Pantoja's upcoming title defence against Steve Erceg.

Earlier this week, the UFC announced that Pantoja would be defending his men's flyweight title against Erceg in the main event of UFC 301. The event takes place on May 4. at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 'The Cannibal' will be returning to home soil for the first time during his UFC career and is hoping to make his second successive title defence.

For Erceg, who is ranked No.10 in the division, he has been handed his first title opportunity in just his fourth fight in promotion. 'Astro Boy' has so far picked up three wins in the UFC and earned two performance bonuses.

Whilst some fans were surprised at the news, considering Erceg's ranking and that he hasn't faced any of the division's top 5 so far, MMA manager Abelaziz believes instead that it is great booking by the promotion.

Reacting to the news on the Instagram post above, Abdelaziz stated that it is a fight he wants to see. He wrote:

"Good fight."

Ali Abdelaziz's comment regarding Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Undefeated flyweight star questions why Steve Erceg has been given the title fight against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301

Undefeated flyweight Mohammaed Mokaev recently gave his reaction to the news that Alexandre Pantoja would be defending his flyweight title against Steve Erceg.

Mokaev (12-0) has so far won all six of his fights in the promotion since making his debut in March 2022. Of those six wins, he has earned two performance bonuses and finished four of his opponents.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 23-year-old made his case as to why it should be him fighting for the title instead of Erceg. 'The Punisher', who is ranked No.7 in the division, pointed out that he is currently on the second-longest active winning streak in men's flyweight history. He wrote:

"Tf UFC just done? I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history! InshaAllah I will take this belt soon!"

Check out the post here:

Expand Tweet

The Dagestani-born fighter, who represents Manchester, England, also noted that he currently has more finishes in the UFC than Erceg has fights, as the Australian only joined the promotion last year. He added:

"I have more finishes in the UFC than Ercegs fights mate."

Check out Mokaev's tweet here:

Expand Tweet