"Tf UFC just done?" - Undefeated star Muhammad Mokaev questions Steve Erceg getting flyweight title shot at UFC 301

UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev was outraged by the recent announcement of the next flyweight title fight.

In a surprise announcement to many, champion Alexandre Pantoja's second title defense was announced for May 4, 2024, at UFC 301. His opponent, No.10-ranked Steve Erceg, only joined the UFC in 2023.

Mokaev took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and fumed at the matchup. He presented his case with his second-longest winning streak in flyweight division history with six straight wins in the octagon. 'The Punisher' joined the UFC in 2022 and has racked up wins in very impressive performances.

Mokaev expressed his ire at being overlooked for the title shot but vowed to win the belt soon. He wrote:

"Tf UFC just done? I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history! InshaAllah I will take this belt soon!"

Mokaev targeted Erceg's relatively shorter stint at the UFC with just three fights and compared it with his record of four finishes alone in his time at the promotion. In a follow-up reply to his own post, the undefeated fighter wrote:

"I have more finishes in the UFC than Ercegs fights mate"

Muhammad Mokaev blasts Floyd Mayweather for visiting Israel and supporting IDF soldiers

Muhammad Mokaev recently lashed out at former boxer and world champion Floyd Mayweather for his visit to Israel.

Mayweather visited the Sheba Medical Center to meet with soldiers participating in the current escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over 31,000 lives. Mokaev criticized him firmly and referenced the legendary Muhammad Ali, who famously took a stand against military violence and lost his boxing titles in the process.

Mokaev said:

"You can be 50-0 but you'll never be like Muhammad Ali"

Mokaev had previously addressed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In his octagon interview after his win at UFC Vegas 87, Mokaev said:

"Also, love to all my brothers around the world. Rishi Sunak, stop genocide! The Prime Minister from the United Kingdom, stop this. At least stop in Ramadhan, stop killing our kids. Alhamdulillah for the victory. Thank you so much for the support around the world. I love you all."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's full comments below (1:35):