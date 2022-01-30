Ali Abdelaziz slams Bellator 273 scoring after Islam Mamedov loses split decision to Benson Henderson - "Some of these judges need to be investigated"

Islam Mamedov suffered an upset loss at the hands of Benson Henderson at the recently concluded Bellator 273 event. Ali Abdelaziz could not help but comment on the decisions made by the judges presiding over the fights.

Although he appreciated the quality of the bouts that the promotion put together, Abdelaziz asserted that the judges needed to be investigated for the way they scored fights. Abdelaziz took to Twitter to offer his take on the same:

"Great night of fights at @BellatorMMA but some of these judges need to be investigated, but this is the fight game"

Mamedov's manager was presumably referring to the split decision loss that his client suffered. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Benson Henderson, while the other saw it 29-28 in favor of Mamedov.

Islam Mamedov entered his lightweight clash against Henderson with a 20-fight unbeaten streak. The last match he lost was his second professional fight way back in July 2009. He was knocked out in the first round by Alexander Sarnavskiy.

However, his run was finally snapped by 'Smooth' even though Mamedov was the favorite going into the fight.

Benson Henderson believes he did enough to beat Islam Mamedov

Benson Henderson's Bellator 273 clash against Islam Mamedov marked his first win since 2019 at Bellator 227. There he recorded a unanimous decision victory against Myles Jury.

Coming off three consecutive losses, the American was in a position where a win was absolutely essential.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the fight, Henderson admitted that as far as he was concerned, he had done enough to eke out a win. However, he was still concerned about the unreliable nature of the judging:

"I felt I had it. I felt I did enough to deserve to get my hand raised but you just never know. Literally Burt Watson always says, you know, 'You leave it to the judges and they're going to make you cry.' And I live by that, you're right. He is absolutely right. So I definitely didn't want to leave it to the judges and then them announcing a split decision I was like, 'Oh no. Oh, my boys are in the ring. Oh no, don't do this to me. I'm going to cry.' But it was a good night, so I was thankful for it."

