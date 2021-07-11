Ali Abdelaziz teases a Frankie Edgar fight at MSG after Sean O'Malley's stellar win at UFC 264

Sean O'Malley put on yet another spectacular performance to kickstart the main card of UFC 264 against UFC debutant Krish Moutinho. Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz tweeted out a "surprise" for O'Malley immediately after his win.

Abdelaziz proposed that Sean O'Malley jump into the big league and take on one of the veterans of the UFC and Dominance MMA roster, Frankie Edgar.

Ali Abdelaziz had tweeted out before Sean O'Malley's fight that he had a surprise lined up for him, should he win at UFC 264.

@SugaSeanMMA good luck on your fight after you win and I know you will I have a surprise for you good luck tomorrow champ 🙏🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 10, 2021

The ace manager did not waste time lauding 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley by offering him a huge fight against a legend in Frankie Edgar. Abdelaziz even has a venue in mind - a huge arena made for huge fights - Madison Square Garden.

A fight against Frankie Edgar will be a massive escalation in terms of the level of competition for Sean O'Malley. O'Malley is still unranked in the UFC's bantamweight division. While tonight's win may help him break into the top-fifteen, a possible win against seventh-ranked Frankie Edgar will surely catapult 'Sugar' much higher in the division.

This KO is for the Suns. 🏀 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 11, 2021

Following his win, Sean O'Malley called out the most prominent names of the bantamweight division, from Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt to Dominick Cruz and Petr Yan.

Kris Moutinho made the job for Sean O'Malley much tougher than expected

UFC debutant Kris Moutinho accepted the fight against Sean O'Malley on an eleven-day notice. Odd-makers, pundits, and fans all believed the fight would be a largely one-sided affair, with Sean O'Malley picking up another early highlight-reel KO.

However, Kris Moutinho brought the pressure on O'Malley tonight. Although the newcomer walked through the 200+ hard-hitting and precise strikes Sean O'Malley threw at him, he could not capitalize with any substantial attacks of his own.

Kris Moutinho appreciation post! 👏 pic.twitter.com/g77qxiRazs — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

However, his determination to keep Sean O'Malley on the backfoot throughout the fight without remorse helped him keep Sean O'Malley off his best game. The fight ended in round three after Sean O'Malley landed a flurry on Kris Moutinho's temple.

Even though Kris Moutinho was still standing and responsive, the referee made his judgment based on the excessive amount of consistent damage Kris Moutinho was taking. Herb Dean's decision was met with mixed reactions from the MMA community.

