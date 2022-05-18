Ali Abdelaziz thanks Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship for securing 'Buchecha' a replacement for ONE 157

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida was set to fight at ONE 156 before an injury pulled his opponent off the card. Almeida was determined to still fight and said he wanted to compete as quickly as possible against any heavyweight in ONE Championship.

ONE got on this request and was able to rebook Almeida for their next event, ONE 157 on May 20. MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to publicly thank ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship for their hard work:

"I wanna thank [Chatri Sityodtong] and [ONE Championship] team for really stepping up, working hard and finding ['Buchecha' Marcus Almeida] an opponent and I know it was not easy."

Abdelaziz manages fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, among others.

Originally, 'Buchecha' was set to face 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 156 last month. However, the Senegalese wrestler had to drop out of the fight due to an injury.

'Buchecha' wanted a fight as soon as possible and was ready to get in the circle with any opponent. ONE was able to rebook the Brazilian for the May 20 fight event ONE 157 against his compatriot 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha.

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida vs. 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha at ONE 157

The two Brazilian heavyweights are all set for their match at ONE 157. Marcus Almeida will put his perfect record on the line against Hugo Cunha.

Almeida enters the fight with loads of submission grappling experience. He holds dozens of world championships in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has over 120 victories in the sport.

In 2021, 'Buchecha' made his debut in MMA fighting in ONE. He defeated both Anderson da Silva and Kang Ji Won via first-round submission. No fighter has been able to survive past three minutes against Almeida.

His upcoming opponent, Hugo Cunha, is a finisher. Every victory he owns has been earned with either a KO/TKO or submission. His lone loss was via decision. On May 20 at ONE 157, he will be looking to stop Almeida.

Excited to get back in the ONE circle, Marcus Almeida shared on Instagram:

"The time has come, and I feel ready to go! Only 3 more days until step inside the [ONE Championship] circle again! Let's do it!"

