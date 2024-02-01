Ali Abdelaziz has a two-word reaction as Kevin Lee comes out of retirement and announces MMA return

Just six months after announcing his retirement, Kevin Lee has made a surprising U-turn, declaring his return to mixed martial arts.

The former UFC lightweight took to social media to share his decision, stating:

"I'm coming out of retirement. I'll fight MMA again. Idk when, where, or who yet but I'm dropping weight and getting into shape now."

Reacting to the news, Lee's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, commented on a post by MMA Junkie, writng:

"Let's go."

Ali Abdelaziz's comment on Kevin Lee's return to the octagon

Lee, who compiled a 19-8 record in his professional career, struggled in his last outings, winning only three of his last nine fights. His most recent bout, against Rinat Fakhretdinov in July 2023, ended in a swift defeat via submission, prompting his initial retirement.

However, it seems the fire to compete still burns within Lee. He emphasized his commitment to getting into "the best shape of my life" and expressed his longing to be back in the world of MMA.

When Kevin Lee opened up on his drug addiction and conversion to Islam

Kevin Lee shared a deeply personal story about his battle with drug addiction and subsequent conversion to Islam.

Speaking on TheDeenShowTV, Lee revealed how a serious knee injury in 2020 spiraled him into a dark journey, leading him to rely on pain medication that ultimately sparked a drug dependency.

"I came from straight sin, so once I tore my knee and had the surgery, I was introduced to pain pills. And once you're introduced to pain pills, then it kind of starts a downward spiral through different drugs and different things that seem like the answer at the time."

Further into the conversation, Lee described a profound spiritual experience that led him to embrace Islam:

"I spoke with God, this was before I even became a Muslim. Just as clear as me and you are talking, I felt like God told me, 'Hey, you've been a Muslim this whole time. You are Muslim.' I don't feel like I reverted, I feel like I woke up to the realization that that's what I've been the whole time."

Check out Lee's comments below (from 4:30):