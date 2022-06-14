Ali Abdelaziz voices support for Donald Trump Jr.

Ali Abdelaziz has extended his support for Donald Trump Jr., the son and namesake of the 45th United States president.

Abdelaziz, who manages some of the biggest stars in the UFC including Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov, revealed who he'll be supporting as a senator in the upcoming 2022 election.

The CEO of Dominance MMA retweeted Trump Jr.'s post campaign post for Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt ahead of the country's midterm elections in November. Abdelaziz captioned his post:

"The next man Going to make a different [United States of America]."

On Sunday, the former president’s eldest son spoke in front of a Las Vegas crowd as he officially endorsed Laxalt. During his speech, Trump Jr. took aim at sitting POTUS Joe Biden with a couple of one-liners:

"The White House is the most expensive nursing home in U.S. history," Trump Jr. said. "You can’t have an AR-15 but the Taliban can have an Apache helicopter," he added.

Abdelaziz was born and raised in Egypt, but has resided in the United States for several years now. His agency is also based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Ali Abdelaziz met with Donald Trump

Ali Abdelaziz, along with several notable UFC fighters, met with then-U.S. president Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention back in 2020. The MMA manager posted a group photo that featured Trump, UFC president Dana White, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo, and Colby Covington.

Chris Avraamides @Legionnairecsn #trump2020 #mma Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz with fighters Justin Gaethe, Henry Cejudo and Colby Covington and UFC president Dana White meet with President Donald Trump/ via @dominance_mma/@justingaethje/@colbycovmma #ufc Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz with fighters Justin Gaethe, Henry Cejudo and Colby Covington and UFC president Dana White meet with President Donald Trump/ via @dominance_mma/@justingaethje/@colbycovmma #ufc #trump2020 #mma https://t.co/7YnTYrLP3i

At the time, UFC fans pointed out that it was a weird sight as Covington was entangled in a bad blood feud with Abdelaziz's top client, Kamaru Usman. However, Covington clarified that he only joined the group photo because Trump wanted to take a photo with "all the UFC guys." He told MMA Junkie:

"[Donald Trump] wanted a picture with the UFC guys, and I did it for Dana. I’m thankful for Dana for keeping sports in the world right now and moving the show on with so much going on. He’s giving the opportunity for fighters to keep putting food on the plates for themselves, and [Abdelaziz] is a dirt bag still. He’s an informant, that little rat. So I will never be friends with him."

